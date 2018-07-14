Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018

'Home Yet?': Twitter Brands 'Overrated' England’s Game Versus Belgium 'Pathetic'

© REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
Saint Petersburg
The Red Devils ended their 2018 FIFA World Cup race landing in third place after decisively beating England 2-0 in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Belgian fans naturally flooded social networks, predominantly Twitter, to post their congratulations to their team, praising their spectacular, “beautiful” play; some even came with a corresponding hashtag #redtogether to heap their praise.

One user couldn’t help playing on Phil Jones’ vivid facial expressions:

Most hilarious memes focus on the general outcome of the match and users’ most personal expectations and assumptions:

One couldn’t help doing justice to Pickford and his World Cup coming-out:

Someone even picked up on the idea that most English players are part of the Premier League, overrated and certainly no equal to Belgium:

One user specifically focused on the choice of the best World Cup player…and laughed it off:

Another brought in Brazil’s Neymar and recollected his strategic falling tricks:

Marouane Fellaini’s hairstyle most certainly couldn’t have escaped the spotlight either:

“A butterfly hides in Marouane's African hair style”

Although English striker Harry Kane played a very discreet role in today’s bout against Belgium, chances are that he will still be the top scorer of the cup. Some users naturally speculated on this, with one even suggesting other users vote:

The “coming home”’ rhetoric is again present, but however in a slightly different context:

Unauthorized socks are also the subject of a number of memes:


