'Home Yet?': Twitter Brands 'Overrated' England’s Game Versus Belgium 'Pathetic'

Belgian fans naturally flooded social networks, predominantly Twitter, to post their congratulations to their team, praising their spectacular, “beautiful” play; some even came with a corresponding hashtag #redtogether to heap their praise.
⚽️ 2-0!! 😃 @hazardeden10 with his third goal of this @FIFAWorldCup! 🔝#REDTOGETHER #WorldCup #BELENG pic.twitter.com/VtyN18s5eX— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) 14 июля 2018 г.
#BELENG tres beau mondial des belges, bémol pour la défaite contre la france mais pas dans le déshonneur, une petite place sur le podium en lot de consolation c est beau quand même pic.twitter.com/JDNnxlnLSV— Joel🐸👹🇧🇪 (@julien3886) 14 июля 2018 г.
Well done Belgium!— Hardy François (@MisterYipee) 14 июля 2018 г.
🏴0 — 2 🇧🇪#WorldCup #BELENG pic.twitter.com/t9LeRYaPRR
One user couldn’t help playing on Phil Jones’ vivid facial expressions:
Quand je vois que ce génie de Phil Jones est titulaire à la Coupe du monde, même pour un match inutile… #BELENG #MUFC pic.twitter.com/p5yh53M0oG— JS Grond-Tran (@JS_Grond) 14 июля 2018 г.
Most hilarious memes focus on the general outcome of the match and users’ most personal expectations and assumptions:
Decepcionada que ainda não subiram uma tag do tipo ENGLAND IS PATHETIC ou MATTHEW LEWIS IS PATHETIC #BELENG #bel #eng #Copa2018 #WordCup2018 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PGGaeBBlQb— jackeline Miguel (@jackemiiguel) 14 июля 2018 г.
What England's fans thought was coming home and what is actually coming home now.— Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) 14 июля 2018 г.
Not even a bronze is coming home.😓😓#EnglandvsBelgium #BELENG #ItsNotComingHome pic.twitter.com/65xJII5UnP
#BELENG Ciao #bel #FRA is in Final! Special dédicace fir @thibautcourtois @hazardeden10 #WC2018 #14Juillet pic.twitter.com/1q7eIWe5f9— Frédéric de Harven (@fred_le_liberal) 14 июля 2018 г.
#BELENG 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sowYKs3qes— Elvis Gish (@gish_elvis) 14 июля 2018 г.
c'est les mêmes #BELENG pic.twitter.com/4QZjB828iD— mar🇫🇷 (@Marine_Philippo) 14 июля 2018 г.
Qui a vu ces 2 personnes au même endroit? #BELENG pic.twitter.com/FOpgvfGEBf— alexcice (@alexssisse) 14 июля 2018 г.
One couldn’t help doing justice to Pickford and his World Cup coming-out:
How many other goalies have had their coming-out moment to the world at the World Cup like Jordan Pickford has. The heroics he displayed at this year’s tournament were legendary. #BELENG— Daniel Schmidt (@PoliticoInDixie) 14 июля 2018 г.
Someone even picked up on the idea that most English players are part of the Premier League, overrated and certainly no equal to Belgium:
KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK #BELENG pic.twitter.com/i4Gb2MyIiO— pscilla (@pricasoares) 14 июля 2018 г.
England is a complete squad of premier league overrated players. #BELENG— okomeyemi (@Generalkomzy) 14 июля 2018 г.
My own meme#FIFA2018 #beleng@England #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vlyArD33J3— MARCMARQUEZ (@marcmarquez02) 14 июля 2018 г.
One user specifically focused on the choice of the best World Cup player…and laughed it off:
Artilheiro da Copa "some" na decisão do 3º lugar e não escapa dos memes #Copa2018 #CopaDoMundo #BELENG #Memes #MemesDaCopahttps://t.co/bY5A0YXVsD pic.twitter.com/smEzzHYEPn— BOL — Brasil Online (@bol) 14 июля 2018 г.
Another brought in Brazil’s Neymar and recollected his strategic falling tricks:
Uncle Neymar, you see your life??. While hazard picks up his bronze medal 🏅, you'll be there learning how to fall like Iroko tree.💁🏻#WorldCup #BELENG pic.twitter.com/rIcXMHeIet— B®¥T_👑 (@brytex_7) 14 июля 2018 г.
Marouane Fellaini’s hairstyle most certainly couldn’t have escaped the spotlight either:
“A butterfly hides in Marouane's African hair style”
Vlinder verdwijnt in afro-kapsel van Marouane #Fellaini 🦋 #BELENG— Voetbalflitsen (@voetbalflitsen) 14 июля 2018 г.
👉 https://t.co/ZsXsDywHL6 pic.twitter.com/fRHBK99NPG
Although English striker Harry Kane played a very discreet role in today’s bout against Belgium, chances are that he will still be the top scorer of the cup. Some users naturally speculated on this, with one even suggesting other users vote:
#BELENG well played #Eng and congrats to #bel. Sad to say the #WorldCup has come to an end for us, it's been an intense one, and I have to say, the future is looking quite good. One positive is @HKane will more than likely win the Golden Boot! But..do you think he deserved it? 👊— Kyle (@_KyIee) 14 июля 2018 г.
The “coming home”’ rhetoric is again present, but however in a slightly different context:
👑: Is it home yet? #BELENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JES25KNmrg— Yasmine Michael (@yasmimicha) 14 июля 2018 г.
#BELENG it’s coming hohohoh pic.twitter.com/ehfcm7AJ4C— 🇨🇴 (@alt_er_love_) 14 июля 2018 г.
Même la 3ème place is not coming home #BELENG pic.twitter.com/0Td9iY3Vz2— Laurine (@lrnlrt) 14 июля 2018 г.
It`s coming fourth….😂😂😂 #BELENG— Mavis Iyoha (@Mavis_Iyoha) 14 июля 2018 г.
Unauthorized socks are also the subject of a number of memes:
shocking from Danny Rose. #BELENG #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/zyoKZXToj0— Rory Coughlan (@Rory_C103) 14 июля 2018 г.
