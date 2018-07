The third place match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is being held at St. Petersburg Stadium at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT).

Belgium lost to France 0-1, while England was defeated by Croatia 1-2 in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, earlier this week.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will come to a close on Sunday, with France facing Croatia in the final, set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Fans Watching Belgium vs England Game at Fan Fest in Moscow