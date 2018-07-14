Register
15:31 GMT +314 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Achilles, the oracle cat, who works in the Hermitage Museum, went on a diet ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

World Cup Oracle Cat Predicts Belgium's Victory Over England in 3rd Place Match

© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
Saint Petersburg
Get short URL
220

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Achilles the cat, who lives at St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and is the animal oracle for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, predicted Belgium's victory over England in the third place play-off, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The oracle cat made the prediction at the Hermitage, the second-largest museum in the world, by selecting, not without some hesitation, a bowl of food marked with the Belgian national flag. He initially chose the "English" bowl, a move interpreted as an omen of a tough match ahead and a possible lead for England.

READ MORE: Fluffy Oracle Cat Predicts Outcome of World Cup Opening Match (VIDEO)

Belgium's Jan Ceulemans holds off France's Maxime Bossis in the third-place play-off at the 1986 World Cup finals
© AFP 2018 /
The Nearly Men: Can England, Belgium & Croatia Slay Demons of 1986, 1990, 1998?
Achilles, who also predicted the match winners during the 2017 Confederations Cup, has already made six accurate predictions during the World Cup. He correctly predicted Russia's wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Iran's victory over Morocco and Brazil's win over Costa Rica. He has made two mistakes so far; choosing Nigeria as the winner of the match against Argentina and predicting that Switzerland would beat Sweden in the round of 16.

Belgium will face England on Saturday at St. Petersburg Stadium at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will come to a close on Sunday, with France facing Croatia in the final, set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Related:

FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat Predicts Switzerland's Victory Over Sweden in Last 16
FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat to Predict Winner of Match Between Russia, Egypt
FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat to Predict Winner of Match Between Morocco, Iran
Seal of Fate: New German Oracle to Predict Results of FIFA 2018 World Cup
Tags:
oracle, cat, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse