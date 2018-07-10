France-Belgium Match Kicks Off as They Battle for Spot in Finals

The first World Cup's semifinals match between France and Belgium has kicked off in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.
France made it to the semifinals after defeating Uruguay 2-0, while Belgium triumphed over World Cup's favorite Brazil 2-1.
French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium as well as the country's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, are attending the game.
France’s starting XI: Goalkeeper: 1 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
Defenders: 21 Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), 2 Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), 5 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), 4 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: 13 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), 14 Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), 6 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
Forwards: 9 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), 7 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), 10 Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain)
Belgium’s starting XI: Goalkeeper: 1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
Defenders: 2 Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), 4 Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), 5 Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)
Midfielders: 7 Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), 19 Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), 8 Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea), 6 Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)
Forwards: 22 Nacer Chadli (West Brom), 9 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
