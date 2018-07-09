Pamela Anderson to Fly to St. Petersburg for France-Belgium Match - Reports

"Pamela Anderson is Adil Rami’s partner and should be a part of this trip. The actress announced it late, but she was invited by the French Football Federation which will be a surprise for the defender," L’Equipe reported.
France, who claimed its only World Cup title on home turf in 1998, beat Uruguay 2-0 on Friday to reach the semi-finals.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
