Pamela Anderson to Fly to St. Petersburg for France-Belgium Match - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - Canadian American actress and model Pamela Anderson could attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, French media reported Monday.

"Pamela Anderson is Adil Rami’s partner and should be a part of this trip. The actress announced it late, but she was invited by the French Football Federation which will be a surprise for the defender," L’Equipe reported.

According to the French news website L’Equipe, Anderson was among those invited to fly to Russia on board the plane commissioned by the French Football Federation for the families of their players. The 51-year-old star of the US action drama series Baywatch is currently dating France defender Adil Rami.

France, who claimed its only World Cup title on home turf in 1998, beat Uruguay 2-0 on Friday to reach the semi-finals.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.