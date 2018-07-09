NATO Summit Agenda to Prevent Belgian PM From Attending Belgium's World Cup Game

"The agenda of the NATO summit which will gather around 40 heads of state and government in Brussels on July 11 and 12 is incompatible with a trip to St. Petersburg," the spokesman said.
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium as well as the country's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders are expected to attend the match in Russia.
Belgium will face 1998 World Cup winners France at the St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday at 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT).
