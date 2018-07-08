Register
21:50 GMT +308 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Belgium Training - Belgium Training Camp, Dedovsk, Russia - July 8, 2018 Belgium's Dries Mertens during training

Belgium Holds Limited Training Session Ahead of Semi-Final Against France

© REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin
Saint Petersburg
Get short URL
110

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgium held a limited training session ahead of the World Cup semi-final match against France. The winner will advance to the finals in order to fight for the World Cup against either Croatian or English players in Moscow.

The Red Devils had a day off on Saturday and they resumed training on Sunday while only those footballers, who did not play in the quarter-final match, as well as midfielder Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne and the goalkeepers, took part in the session.

The training session was held at Belgium's World Cup base camp outside Moscow.

READ MORE: ‘Keep Rolling': Twitter Reacts to Brazil-Belgium World Cup Match

The team will have one more training on Monday morning before heading to St. Petersburg in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen said that the players are worried their fans may be in minority in the stands at the upcoming match against France.

"We are receiving a lot of photos of our fans celebrating in Belgium. Unfortunately, we can't celebrate the way they do. We were very happy when we beat Brazil but almost immediately switched to the match against France. We understand that it's not so easy for fans to get to the host cities, the logistics are more complicated than at the UEFA Euro 2016, but we hope more fans will attend the semi-final," Vermaelen told journalists.

READ MORE: Mbappe or Neymar? France-Uruguay Game Divides Twitter Over Who Deserves Oscar

At the same time, the defender stated that the team has players who can win the Ballon d'Or award.

"We have players who can win the Ballon d'Or award, but we don't think about it and we don't discuss it," Vermaelen told journalists, adding that in his opinion Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Brazil's Neymar lies on the ground suffering after a collision during the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 2, 2018
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Timkiv
‘Bottoms Up When Neymar Falls’: Belgians Troll Brazilian Star With Drinking Game
The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award that honors the male player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year, based on voting by football journalists.

Belgium beat five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in Kazan on Friday to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face the 1998 winners France at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Related:

2-1 'Huge Blow' for Brazil: Belgium 'Made History' in 2018 FIFA World Cup
‘Keep Rolling’: Twitter Reacts to Brazil-Belgium World Cup Match
Belgium Head Coach Martinez Expects 'Tough' Match Against Japan
Tags:
training, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Belgium, France
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse