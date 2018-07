Switzerland, which last reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 1954, will face Sweden at the 67,000-seater St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Swedish fans are parading in Saint Petersburg ahead of the clash between Switzerland and Sweden. According to the consul general of the Swiss Embassy in Russia, Pierre Chabloz, up to 3,000 Swiss fans are expected to attend their national team's World Cup match against Sweden.

The World Cup will continue until July 15, with matches being played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

