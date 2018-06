Argentina has taken the lead over Nigeria at the group D decider in St. Petersburg.

Previously, Nigeria lost 0-2 to Croatia in their opening Group D game and gained victory over Iceland.

Argentina’s first game against Iceland ended in a 1-1 draw on June 16, while the Croatian national team destroyed Argentina 3-0 on June 21 during their World Cup match in Nizhniy Novgorod.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW