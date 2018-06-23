Wrecking Ball: Brazilian Gangster Pays High Price by Attending World Cup

An internationally-wanted Brazilian man was arrested by Interpol officials immediately after the Brazilian national team played in St. Petersburg, a local newspaper reported. The law enforcement officials, however, let the man watch the game until the end.

A Brazilian gangster, 31-year-old Rodrigo Dinardi Vicentini, was detained at the St. Petersburg Arena stadium on June 22: Interpol had been searching for him since 2017. He came to Russia from London, using a forged passport and presenting himself as an Italian citizen.

Vicentini is suspected of being part of a gang that raided post offices. The group was reportedly led by 31-year-old Jacqueline da Luz.

The Brazilian criminal will spend several months in the pre-trial detention center in St. Petersburg, after which he will be extradited to Brazil. The man is suspected of committing more than a dozen raids. He can face up to 50 years in prison.

At the World Cup, which is taking place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, Brazil's first game ended in a draw, but on June 22 the team won 2-0 against Costa Rica.

