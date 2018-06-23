Wrecking Ball: Brazilian Gangster Pays High Price by Attending World Cup

A Brazilian gangster, 31-year-old Rodrigo Dinardi Vicentini, was detained at the St. Petersburg Arena stadium on June 22: Interpol had been searching for him since 2017. He came to Russia from London, using a forged passport and presenting himself as an Italian citizen.
Vicentini is suspected of being part of a gang that raided post offices. The group was reportedly led by 31-year-old Jacqueline da Luz.
At the World Cup, which is taking place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, Brazil's first game ended in a draw, but on June 22 the team won 2-0 against Costa Rica.
