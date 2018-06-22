Costa Rica Midfielder: 'Pity' to Concede Twice Against Brazil in Stoppage Time

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Costa Rica midfielder Celso Borges said Friday that it was "a pity" to concede two goals in stoppage time in the World Cup encounter with Brazil.

Costa Rica has lost their chance to qualify for the round of 16 after losing lost 1-0 in their first Group E match against Serbia and suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of five-time world champions Brazil.

"Football is cruel. It's a pity to concede two goals in stoppage time after putting in so much effort. Of course, we wanted to reach the knockout stage, and we're upset now, but we are proud of our national team… I will by no means call it a failure, we got an important experience and put in a good performance. I congratulate Brazil, we've almost managed to go toe to toe with them, but it took them just a second to unlock our defense, which proves their ability," Borges told journalists.

In the 79th minute, the video assistant referee system (VAR) overruled a decision to award Brazil forward Neymar a penalty.

"It was strange to see the referee go to VAR. First, we didn't understand anything, but it's better than making the wrong decision. We continue representing our country, so we'll try to win our last match although it won't be decisive for us," Borges said.

Costa Rica will face Switzerland in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.