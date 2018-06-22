Costa Rica Head Coach Ramirez: VAR Used 'Without Need' at FIFA World Cup

"VAR is an interesting thing. A couple of days ago I said that it disrupted the dynamics of the game. We pay too much attention to it. The referee made a decision in our favor today, but we need to test this system in games and check how it will affect the game's pace. An important decision was made today, but there were cases in the previous matches when VAR was used without need," Ramirez told journalists.
The system has also helped Australia during their game against Denmark: they drew 1-1 due to a decisive penalty was awarded because of it.
READ MORE: VAR Penalty Helps Australia Hold Denmark to 1-1 Draw at FIFA World Cup
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)