Twitter Applauds as 'Best Diver' Neymar, Coutinho Grit Out Brazil Win

Despite the lax start to the game, the generally pessimistic stance over Brazil’s performance drastically changed after Neymar joined in Coutinho’s effort to grind out a much-anticipated, but at some point questioned victory, with some being moved by his tears:
name a more iconic duo, i'll wait#WorldCup #BRACRC #BRA pic.twitter.com/IFO8ANOsic— Insónias em Carvão (@insoniascarvao) 22 июня 2018 г.
ASÍ LO VIO EL ARBITRO EN EL VAR LA JUGADA ANULADA DEL PENAL SOBRE NEYMAR ENTRE BRAZIL VS COSTA RICA #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/1dYiOAhwtz— Teniente Rrado (@chochos_resucit) 22 июня 2018 г.
Finally relief for 10,000 kids!!#BRACRC pic.twitter.com/pu0QHWaF1B— Boring… (@graphicalcomic) 22 июня 2018 г.
It's like Dreaming magic.. The DIAMOND MAN NEYMAR.. ✌#BRACRC supper match.. 🙌— "HeartCoreFan" Anjan (@Captainanjan) 22 июня 2018 г.
Happy moments.. With our Happiness.. Love you Lord KING.. 😍 pic.twitter.com/2rDHWRUSxM
However, in the beginning, the lax start to the match was on everybody’s lips:
"If Costa Rica can do to Brazil what Croatia did to Argentina I am not going to do anything," one user remarked.
If Costa Rica can do to Brazil what Croatia did to Argentina I am not going to do anything. #WorldCup #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/zqPrZrsNUL— Tiny (@TinyVisagie) 22 июня 2018 г.
Many put a heavy emphasis in their reviews on Brazil’s poor play and unexpectedly “struggling” play:
This has been really poor from Brazil…. Costa Rica doing what they planned, frustrating the Brazilian team— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) 22 июня 2018 г.
Brazil is playing out that nightmare FIFA scenario where you keep creating great chances, but every shot either hits the bar or directly to the keeper….— Brown Dolph (@S_Malhotra) 22 июня 2018 г.
Yet, for many the “heat was on,” with some humorously citing the "third" eye’s permission to score:
Brazil….Costa Rica— Legend Of Ozils Third Eye (@thelegendofozil) 22 июня 2018 г.
You now have my permission to score pic.twitter.com/AEZt6ZOVVH
Some shifted their thoughts to who they think are more promising players, namely Portugal’s Ronaldo and now retired Brazilian player Kaka. Meanwhile others recalled the glory days of numerous award-winning Brazilian national teams:
🇧🇷 😍 When Brazil used to look like this…#BRA #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/SQb2RRIr3E— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 22 июня 2018 г.
Retweet if you miss these guys:#BRACRC pic.twitter.com/IxcEKup67f— Nigeria vs Iceland (@geomisati) 22 июня 2018 г.
Hordes of users engaged in posting memes speculating on ways how to prevent Neymar from falling that often. The Brazilian star’s “misfortune” didn’t go unnoticed either:
All that’s missing is the Matrix cape… #Neymar #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/afgUoi00Gv— Jules Breach (@julesbreach) 22 июня 2018 г.
Neymar’s World Cup highlights…— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@TheSporTalk) 22 июня 2018 г.
Via: The Football Community #BRA #CRC #BRACRC #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/IsfyhWeo9X
Neymar starter pack #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/ep2jzZjlTo— Mr. Gitz (@iGitz_) 22 июня 2018 г.
Neymar so far in the match…#BRACRC pic.twitter.com/Ws86ZsdoUx— Suchit (@suchitbabbar) 22 июня 2018 г.
That's ok people, Neymar won't fall anymore, we fixed him! #BRACRC #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6SFY5G9IVx— Rachel Barbosa (@WRachelBarbosa) 22 июня 2018 г.
One user even opted for a photoshopped image offering speculations over Neymar’s foul record since the World Cup's kickoff:
Neymar is the only player to have been fouled 10+ times since the start of the tournament. #BRACRC #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/JFgH2Za0Rm— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 22 июня 2018 г.
Although some felt sympathetic about the football titan’s errors, many commentators couldn’t stay out of satirical pondering over his “goat” and “diving” gestures. One user even assumed that is the trick how Neymar makes a penalty appeal:
& the most diving player in that tournament too— SM (@a40ec2b974ff462) 22 июня 2018 г.
No less hilarious memes centered around fans cheering from the stands:
When you pull a sicky from work so you can go the game instead 😆 #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/S5eovLMVTi— Nik Galloway (@gallowaynik) 22 июня 2018 г.
Russian users took to Twitter to post "Goodbye Neymar" memes, with one woman suggesting that Ronaldo should teach Neymar how to dive:
#BRACRC Неймар, давай до свидания! pic.twitter.com/D8pLaNeE1O— Мир Minecraft Bedrock 1.5 🐬 (@mcpe_news_ru) 22 июня 2018 г.
"See you, Neymar!"
Эх, Неймар, возьми-таки уроки по симулированию у Роналду #ЧМ2018 #BRACRC #БразилияКостаРика— кейтхен (@Yoongikat) 22 июня 2018 г.
"Hey, Neymar, why don't you ask Ronaldo to teach you how to dive"
Another Twitter user even came up with a bit of World Cup-inspired poetry; although it is in Russian the rhyme can be grasped in English, as well:
Работает ВАР,— Egor Bychkov (@AlmaBlaugrana) 22 июня 2018 г.
страдает Неймар.#BRACRC
"What’s working? VAR.
Who’s struggling? Neymar."
