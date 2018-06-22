Brazil vs Costa Rica World Cup Match Kicks Off in St. Petersburg

Brazil is taking on Costa Rica at St. Petersburg Stadium, with the match starting at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT).

Achilles the cat, who lives at St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and serves as the animal oracle for the FIFA World Cup, has predicted that Brazil will beat Costa Rica in their group E match.

The head official for the match is Bjorn Kuipers, a Dutch football referee.

Both teams failed to win their 2018 World Cup openers.

Fans support their teams.

