Fans Arrive at St. Petersburg Stadium Ahead of Brazil, Costa Rica Group E Match

Thousands of people are gathering to watch the game between Brazil and Costa Rica, with all eyes on Neymar, who managed to overcome his right foot surgery to join his team in the World Cup campaign.

The match is taking place in St. Petersburg, with Brazil facing Costa Rica before taking on Serbia in Moscow on June 27 in their final Group E match.

One of the world's favorites, Brazil, surprisingly drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their first game, which raised a lot of questions about the team's star footballer Neymar, who played an entire match for the first time in three months after his surgery to his right foot. However, Brazil's Football Federation has insisted he was just fine. The team held a closed training session on Wednesday, but the federation released photos of Neymar's training together with the rest of the squad.

Their opponents, Costa Rica, even if they show a decent result in this game, will have to face a tough Swiss side. However, as the squad's team's head coach told journalists ahead of the game, they are back to normal after the loss to Serbia and weren't going to concentrate on Neymar.