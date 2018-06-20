Register
04:51 GMT +320 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Futbolista Denis Cherishev de la seleccion rusa

Ex-Russia Head Coach: Cheryshev's 'Aggressive' Play Helped Defeating Egypt

© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
Saint Petersburg
Get short URL
0 0 0

Russia forward Denis Cheryshev said Tuesday night that there would be no easy opponents for Russia in the Round of 16.

“Do I want to play against Spain in the knockout stage? There will be no easy opponents for Russia in the Round of 16. We will try and make sure our country can continue celebrating,” Cheryshev said after the game. We need to think about the next game and not get too excited. We need to aim to beat Uruguay,” Cheryshev added.

Футбол. ЧМ-2018. Матч Россия - Египет
© Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков
Egypt Head Coach: Poor 10-Minute Performance Leads to Team's Loss Against Russia
Russia defeated Egypt 3-1 in their Group A encounter on Tuesday. Cheryshev scored Russia’s second goal of the match with a good close range finish, following an excellent cross pass by Mario Fernandes. The forward, who plays professionally in Spain, is the tournament’s joint top scorer with three goals.

Meanwhile, Ex-National team's head coach Boris Ignatyev told Sputnik on Tuesday night that forward Denis Cheryshev gave Russia “aggression", which was noticeable during the game against Egypt.

"We lacked players with the speed and dynamism that Cheryshev has. He played on the flank… He gave the team a lot of aggression. Cheryshev is a… player who doesn't fear anything and forces the opponent to make mistakes with his constant pressure. He and Aleksandr Golovin give so much to the team, although I would like to say the whole midfield played well today," Ignatyev said.

He also added that the team had become more "mature" due to defender Sergei Ignashevich being called-up.

Moreover, forward Artem Dzyuba praised his teammate’s performance and the collective winning spirit.

Head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov during a training session prior to a friendly match against France
© Photo : Alexei Danichev
Uruguay 'Completely Different' Than Egypt - Russia's Head Football Coach
“Cheryshev is the man of the match? We are a team of 23 brothers! His victory is ours, he deserves it just like any other player… We are happy people! We are 23 happy people who overcame everything, made it into the national squad and won,” Dzyuba told reporters after the game.

Dzyuba added he would like to test his strength against Uruguay forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

“We will look to play our own game and we will be playing as a team. Cavani and Suarez are unbelievable, but we want to test our strength,” the forward said.

The former player of the Soviet Union's football team Sergey Rodionov and now FC Spartak Moscow General Director told Sputnik Tuesday night that the Russian national football team's coaching staff had done a huge job while preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russland siegt gegen Ägypten bei der WM 2018
© REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCH
Russia Has Efficient World Cup Squad - Egypt Head Coach
"I want to congratulate our team on their victory. Russia have practically guaranteed themselvesthemselves a place in the knockout stage. This is a historic event for our country, we've been waiting for 32 years for it. I congratulate Russia's coaching staff… They have done a huge job. [I congratulate] the players who showed a good performance and put coach's ideas into practice," Rodionov said.

He added that he wished Russia further success.

"I want the team to secure a good result in the final [group stage] game against Uruguay and reach playoffs in a good mood," Rodionov said.

Russia will face Uruguay on Monday, June 25 in their final group stage encounter.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Robbie Williams Reveals Reason Behind Flipping the Bird at FIFA World Cup
Russia Defeats Egypt 3-1 in Second FIFA WC Match
First-Ever Balalaika Day to Take Place in Sochi During 2018 FIFA World Cup
Japan Beats Colombia 2-1 in Teams' 1st Match at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Colombia Midfielder Sanchez Picks Up First Red Card of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Tags:
opponent, play, mistakes, strength, aggression, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Sergey Rodionov, Boris Ignatyev, Denis Cheryshev, Artem Dzyuba, Russia, Uruguay, Saint Petersburg, Egypt
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse