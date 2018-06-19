Football Fans Arrive at St Petersburg Stadium Ahead of Russia vs Egypt Match

Football fans are arriving at the Saint Petersburg stadium, which is set to host its first FIFA World Cup match. After an explosive victory over Saudi Arabia last Thursday, Russia will take on Egypt, which lost 1-0 to Uruguay in their first World Cup match on June 15.

Earlier in the day, former Soviet and Russia head coach Anatoly Byshovets told Sputnik that the game against Egypt will be very difficult for Russia, because their opponents have nothing to lose. He added that Russia should pay extra attention to Egypt striker Mohamed Salah. Egypt's Salah did not participated in the match against Uruguay due to an injury he suffered during the Champions League final against Real Madrid in late May. However, he trained with the rest of the squad ahead of the match against the hosts, Russia, on Monday.