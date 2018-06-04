Over 50,000 People Took Photos With FIFA World Cup Trophy in St. Petersburg

The trophy was present at a concert held at the city's central Palace Square on its arrival on May 26. It was then put on display near the St. Petersburg Stadium, which will host seven matches of this summer's FIFA World Cup.
"More than 50,000 city residents took the chance to take a photo with the legendary trophy. In addition, around 300,000 spectators of the concert at Palace Square saw the World Cup Trophy earlier," organizers said.
The prize is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup while remaining the property of the organization. It is made of 18-carat gold with a malachite base and depicts two human figures holding the Earth. According to FIFA regulations, only the winners of the tournament and heads of state are allowed to touch the trophy.
Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.
