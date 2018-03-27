Register
27 March 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup
Souvenirs offered on Arbat Street, Moscow

French Team to Get Ushanka Hats as Souvenirs of World Cup Friendly

© Sputnik/ Evgeni Biyatov
Saint Petersburg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Organizing Committee of the FIFA World Cup said it will give the French team Russian ushanka-hats as souvenirs for Tuesday's friendly match.

"According to the tradition, we will give souvenirs to the French team – licensed ushanka-hats bearing the logo of the World Cup. Before, we gave different souvenirs – stuffed Zabivaka [mascot] toys for the friendly matches with Spain, Argentina and Brazil," the Organizing Committee said.

Russian and French national teams will meet later today in St. Petersburg in a friendly match, which will start at 19 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

The match is a part of the preparation for the World Cup, which will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15 in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.

