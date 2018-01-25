2018 World Cup Official Souvenir Stores Open in St Petersburg

On December 26, 2017, the official opening of the stores in the shopping malls "Gostiny Dvor" (Nevsky Prospekt 35) and "Gallery" (Ligovsky prospect 30a).
READ MORE: New Pedestrian Bridge in St. Petersburg to Appear for FIFA 2018
The stores will make available for fans various products with the logo of the upcoming event — Official Ball Telstar 18, funny headwear in the form of the Official Mascot of the 2018 World Cup — Zabivaki Wolf, garments, themed key chains, magnets and much more.
READ MORE: Some 11,000 Police Officers to Maintain Order at FIFA World Cup in St Petersburg
All comments
Show new comments (0)