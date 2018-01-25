2018 World Cup Official Souvenir Stores Open in St Petersburg

Residents and guests of St. Petersburg now get another opportunity to buy New Year's gifts - two official stores of the FIFA World Cup in Russia opened in the city.

On December 26, 2017, the official opening of the stores in the shopping malls "Gostiny Dvor" (Nevsky Prospekt 35) and "Gallery" (Ligovsky prospect 30a).

The stores will make available for fans various products with the logo of the upcoming event — Official Ball Telstar 18, funny headwear in the form of the Official Mascot of the 2018 World Cup — Zabivaki Wolf, garments, themed key chains, magnets and much more.

Besides Moscow and St. Petersburg, official stores and kiosks will open before May 2018 in all the host cities where football matches will be held. The management of the shops is entrusted to Megalicense, the master licensee of FIFA in the implementation of the Official Licensed and Retail Program of FIFA in Russia.

