20:32 GMT +325 January 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup
The 2018 FIFA World Cup stand ahead of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). (File)

2018 World Cup Official Souvenir Stores Open in St Petersburg

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
Saint Petersburg
Residents and guests of St. Petersburg now get another opportunity to buy New Year's gifts - two official stores of the FIFA World Cup in Russia opened in the city.

On December 26, 2017, the official opening of the stores in the shopping malls "Gostiny Dvor" (Nevsky Prospekt 35) and "Gallery" (Ligovsky prospect 30a).

READ MORE: New Pedestrian Bridge in St. Petersburg to Appear for FIFA 2018

The stores will make available for fans various products with the logo of the upcoming event — Official Ball Telstar 18, funny headwear in the form of the Official Mascot of the 2018 World Cup — Zabivaki Wolf, garments, themed key chains, magnets and much more.

The opening ceremony of the 2017 Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg
© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
FIFA Confederations Cup Opening Ceremony Starts in Russia’s St. Petersburg
Besides Moscow and St. Petersburg, official stores and kiosks will open before May 2018 in all the host cities where football matches will be held. The management of the shops is entrusted to Megalicense, the master licensee of FIFA in the implementation of the Official Licensed and Retail Program of FIFA in Russia.

READ MORE: Some 11,000 Police Officers to Maintain Order at FIFA World Cup in St Petersburg

