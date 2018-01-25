St. Petersburg Metro Stations to be Announced in English on Eve of World Cup

Informing in English in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin testing in the St. Petersburg metro starting January 22. This was announced on Thursday by the press service of the city subway.

"It is expected that the test results in the future will greatly facilitate the process of traveling in the St. Petersburg metro for foreign tourists and fans who will come to the championship," the press service said.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, for the convenience of fans, the information signs would be duplicated in Latin characters.

Also in the city, there will be a number of information signs in English and Chinese languages.

The first in the history of Russia homeworld soccer championship will be held June 14 — July 15, 2018. Matches of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.