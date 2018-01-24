Some 11,000 Police Officers to Maintain Order at FIFA World Cup in St Petersburg

"On a daily basis, 11,000 people will be working; 4,500 others from attached forces will be operating in the city and help us preserve order. Volunteers, private security firms, and members of public policing organizations have also been engaged [in maintaining order during the FIFA World Cup 2018]," Sergei Umnov said during the St. Petersburg local parliament session.
READ MORE: New Pedestrian Bridge in St. Petersburg to Appear for FIFA 2018
The forces have already trained to carry out various law enforcement activities during the Confederations Cup, which took place in several Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, in 2017, Umnov added.
Various forces have been engaged by the Russian authorities in ensuring security and law enforcement during the event, including the Russian National Guard (Rosgravria) and tens of thousands of firefighters and rescuers. Rosgvardia has said that it might even involve Russian military personnel in these operations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)