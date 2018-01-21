New Pedestrian Bridge in St. Petersburg to Appear for FIFA 2018

Preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2018 are in full swing throughout the Russian cities set to host the matches. A new addition to the city’s infrastructure will be soon seen in St. Petersburg.

A new pedestrian bridge will be built in St. Petersburg in preparation for the 2018 World Cup. It will stretch over the South road on Krestovsky Island and will be designed to accommodate 20, 000 people per hour, the channel "78" reported.

City authorities also plan to build three training bases in Zelenogorsk, Lomonosov and Pavlovsk.

Youtube / Sputnik Ice Trap: Passerby Saves Seagull Frozen to Surface of St Petersburg Canal

Earlier, their construction was postponed because of archaeological finds, however now the work is scheduled to be completed in March 2018.

As part of the tournament, the Serny Bridge across the Neva River is planned to start operating by April 2018. By this time, the extension of the Makarova embankment will also be put into operation.

Matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018 in 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on —Don.

In St. Petersburg 12 matches of the tournament will be played.