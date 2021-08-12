Moscow Court Orders Hypersonic Tech Expert Kuranov Into Custody in Treason Case

"The court granted the investigator’s appeal to put Alexander Kuranov into custody as a preventive measure," a court spokesperson said.
No details were available in the case, which is labelled as "top secret."
Kuranov is the director general and chief designer at the Hypersonic Systems Research Institute, a holding company researching hypersonic technologies for the aviation and aerospace industry. He is an expert in plasma physics. The company did not reply to a Sputnik request for comment.
