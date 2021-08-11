Moscow Court Says 1st Appeal Filed in Baring Vostok Case

Last week, Baring Vostok fund founder Michael Calvey was handed a suspended sentence of 5.5 years. All the other defendants received suspended sentences as well.
"The court has received an appeal from Alexander Tsakunov," the court said.
Philippe Delpal, another sentenced person in the case, has also promised to appeal the court decision, while Calvey will make his mind upon reading the text of his sentence.
The case of the Baring Vostok investment fund was considered by the court since December 2020. The fund participants were eventually charged with embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($34 million), as they had persuaded the Vostochny Bank shareholders to approve a fraudulent deal and offered the overpriced shares.
