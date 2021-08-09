Putin Pledges Russia Will Ensure Security in Persian Gulf, Atlantic Amid Growing Piracy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Moscow will ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean amid a surge in piracy-related incidents across the globe.
Speaking at a UN Security Council maritime security conference on Monday, the Russian president stressed the necessity of tackling transnational crime.
"Unfortunately, there are also many threats along sea routes. And that is why it is so important that today we are considering substantive, practical issues related to the fight against piracy of the 21st century, meaning to establish a more effective counteraction to transnational crime and prevent the use of seas and oceans for criminal purposes", Putin said.
He underscored that Russia is interested in building productive relations with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission.
Putin added that Moscow seeks to promote security in the Persian Gulf zone, as well as in the Atlantic, where cases of robbery at sea accompanied by the taking of hostages have become more frequent.
DETAILS TO FOLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)