Russian Trawler Catches Fire at Norwegian Port, Crew Evacuated, Police Say

"A Russian trawler has caught fire near a mooring place at the port of Kirkenes. The crew has been evacuated. Firefighting teams are trying to tackle the blaze," police said on late Sunday on its Twitter page,
According to the Sor-Varanger Avis newspaper, the fire hit the Tamango vessel with 22 crew members on board.
#Vardø #redningsskøyta «Halfdan Grieg» bistår lokalt brannvesen i #Kirkenes med å stabilisere en krabbefiskebåt som brenner. pic.twitter.com/fun9bErevx— redningsselskapet (@NSSR) August 8, 2021
Causes of the incident remain unknown.
