Nauka Module Incident Caused by Software Failure, Russia's ISS Segment Chief Says

"The mechanic aspect of the docking was reliable, without any remarks registered. This resulted in the closure of both docking mechanisms: the station and the module. Due to a short-term software failure, a direct command was mistakenly executed to turn on the module's engines for withdrawal, which entailed some modification of the orientation of the complex as a whole", Solovyov said.
This was quickly fixed by engines of Russia's Zvezda module, the official recalled.
"At the moment, the station is in its normal orientation, all the ISS and multipurpose laboratory module systems are operating normally. A reliable internal power and command interface was created, as well as a power supply interface, which connected the module to the station," Solovyov concluded.
The Nauka module was launched to the ISS from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan onboard a Proton-M carrier rocket and successfully docked with the ISS on Thursday.
Later, Russian cosmonauts reported that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated, which led to a change in the position of the station. The ISS engines had to be switched on in order to compensate for the operation of the Nauka engines.
All comments
Show new comments (0)