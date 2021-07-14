5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Near Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia

The epicentre of Wednesday's earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometres (24.8 miles), 162 kilometres (100.6 miles) from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates – the Okhotsk, Pacific, and North American plates – with the latter two moving toward the former, thereby increasing the seismic activity in the region.
#Earthquake M5.0 Russia: Off East Coast of Kamchatka 14 Jul 03:34 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/yOsrq5LZgB— Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) July 14, 2021
