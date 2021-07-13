REC Launches Storefront for Service Providers on 'My Export' Platform

"The REC is beginning to attract companies providing export support services for a new service in a 'Single Window' information system (digital platform 'My Export') – a storefront for service providers. The new service will expand the range of services that an exporter can receive in the 'Single Window'", a message by the REC says.
It has been clarified that the suppliers of logistics services, legal support services, as well as partners, who can help search for customers abroad and provide foreign market placement services are invited to take part in the first stage.
Each company that intends to provide services to exporters will be pre-accredited.
"The purpose of the new service is to ensure the availability of a variety of high-quality commercial export support services. Within the 'Single Window' we strive to create a wide base of Russian and foreign export consulting service providers so that an exporter can easily find a professional who will help to fulfill any operational task. All candidate companies are admitted only based on their accreditation, including a test on legal capacity, competence, and experience. This evaluation follows a transparent and strictly regulated procedure", partner infrastructure director Maria Kotovskaya said.
The REC is confident that the service will ensure the involvement of law, logistical, analytical, and other organisations providing export consulting in the area of Russian export development, thus creating a digital marketplace convenient for both exporters and service providers.
Moreover, the innovation will not only be beneficial for exporters but for regional export support centres as well, the REC said.
