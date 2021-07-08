Communication Lost With Plane in Yamalo-Nenets Region of Russia

A small aircraft with two people on board disappeared from radars on Thursday, in the Yamalo-Nenets Region of Russia. According to the emergency services, a plane giving off fumes was discovered by rescuers, and a man was spotted near the aircraft.
The emergency services stated that both people were found conscious, and they will be evacuated to the nearby settlement of Tolka.
"[An] Mi-8 found the survivors, both are conscious. They have been evacuated by the Mi-8 to the village of Tolka in the Krasnoselkup district", the emergency services stated.
