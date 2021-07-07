Russian Export Centre Analyses Cases of Export Expansion at Innoprom Forum

"The experience of large companies, which are always vulnerable to making mistakes in their work will certainly help small- and medium-sized enterprises to avoid [making] wrong decisions and successfully export their products with minimal risks, learning from others' experiences rather than from their own blunders. As practice has shown, small companies look at what big companies do and follow their lead", Maxim Kobin, vice president of the Russian Export Centre said.
During the session, representatives from large businesses presented their success stories, shared their experiences in negotiating export contracts, organising export supplies, using REC support tools, and growing their business via exports.
