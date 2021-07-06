Register
20:45 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An intercontinental ballistic missile of the Avangard strategic missile system being installed in a silo in the Orenburg region.

    Moscow Not Excluding Dialogue With US on Russia’s Latest Weapons Systems

    © Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083321779_0:0:1255:706_1200x675_80_0_0_328b100934dfb1eec919504d5ba30bf1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202107061083321828-moscow-not-excluding-dialogue-with-us-on-russias-latest-weapons-systems/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is not ruling out a dialogue with the United States on Russia’s latest weapons systems if it also includes talks on American prospective hypersonic weapons and other issues, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

    "I do not know, but I think that you can't do it without talking about them [Russian weapons systems]. But equally, Americans must proceed from the fact that we will talk about a whole series of their systems that bother us … these are the prospects for the appearance of US intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, this is space, these are US hypersonic [weapons], these are also US conventional systems, which are designed to solve strategic problems and a number of other aspects," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

    The US still believes that it is able to provide its own security by creating the global missile defense system and devaluing other countries’ strategic potentials, the diplomat noted. This is the only reason why Russia has obtained its new weapons systems, as it seeks to prevent the diminishing of its own security guarantees, he explained.

    During the Geneva summit on June 16, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to launch a dialogue on strategic stability that must lay the groundwork for future arms control. In addition, the two leaders reaffirmed commitment to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

    Related:

    Russia Calls for Talks on Binding Treaty to Prohibit Weapons in Space - Lavrov
    RAF Reportedly Braced for 'Space War' Over Claims Russia Tested 'Anti-Satellite Weapons'
    Costliest Weapon in US History: F-35 Facing Scrutiny Again But Somehow it's Russia & China's 'Fault'
    Biden Nominee For Top Arms Control Post Says Would Pursue Deeper Weapons Cuts With Russia
    Tags:
    missiles, future weapon, smart weapons, heavy weapons, space weapons, new weapons, weapons, Weapons, US, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse