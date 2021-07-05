No Data on Negative Impact of COVID Vaccines on Reproductive Function, Russian Health Ministry Says

The ministry on Tuesday published the fourth version of guidelines for organizing medical care for pregnant women and newborns with coronavirus.
"At the pregnancy planning stage, it is important to get vaccinated. We emphasize that there is currently [no] data on the negative impact of COVID-19 vaccines on the reproductive function of men and women," it said.
Earlier, the Health Ministry's Endocrinology Research Centre said that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has no negative effect on male reproductive health.
The Gamaleya research center, which developed Sputnik V, said in December that there was no evidence linking the vaccine to infertility in either men or women.
