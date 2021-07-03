Register
    Spasskaya (right) and the Tsar’s towers of the Moscow Kremlin.

    Putin Approves Updated Russian National Security Strategy

    Russia
    The National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation is a strategic document outlining the means by which citizens, society and the state are to be protected against external and internal threats in every sphere of national life. The first such document was created in 1997, and it has been continually updated to account for new developments.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved an updated Russian National Security Strategy, with the corresponding decree published on the state portal of legal information on Saturday.

    "I hearby approve the attached National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation," the text accompanying the decree reads, with the order coming into force from the date of its signing.

    National What?

    The Russian National Security Strategy is a basic strategic planning document defining Russia's national interests and strategic priorities, outlining the means to protect citizens and the state from internal and external threats, and setting objectives for the strengthening of national security and ensuring sustainable development over the long term.

    The new strategy replaces the previous version of the document, which was approved by Putin in late 2015. Before the president's signature of the updated strategy, it was reviewed and approved by the Russian Security Council in May.

    What Does The Strategy Say?

    The text of the new document suggests that Russia has demonstrated in recent years its ability to withstand foreign sanctions pressure, and notes that work to reduce dependence on imports in key sectors of the economy is to continue. Economic security is to be ensured by increasing its competitiveness and resilience to both internal and external threats, and via the creation of suitable conditions for economic growth at rates higher than the global average, according to the strategy.

    The document deems the reduction in the use of the dollar in Russia's foreign trade as one of the means to securing the country's economic security.

    At the same time, it points to concepts discussed by NATO on the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in wartime, and says that this development cannot but serve to increase the security risks faced by Russia. Dangers also result from the creeping militarization of outer space, and from the risks associated with armed conflicts escalating into local and regional wars involving the world's nuclear powers.

    "The growth of geopolitical instability and conflict, the intensification of interstate contradictions are accompanied by an increase in the threat of the use of military force," the document warns.

    The policy document also points to a weakening of generally recognized norms and principles of international law and the weakening or destruction of existing international institutions and treaties in the field of arms control, whcih it says only serves to increase tensions and aggravate the military-political situation, including on Russia's borders.

    The strategy suggests that "destructive forces" both within Russia and abroad are trying to use certain "objective difficulties" facing the country to try to destabilize the situation. The document stresses the legitimacy of the use both symmetric and asymmetric means to suppress or prevent "unfriendly actions" by actors which may threaten Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

    The document places 'the highest priority' to the preservation of the people of Russia amid the continued demographic crisis being faced by the country, and also stresses Moscow's desire and willingness to work to improve predictability, trust and security in the international sphere. The document claims that the production of new homegrown vaccines is one of the means to ensuring the country's economic security.

    New Priorities

    Significantly, the policy document includes the expansion of strategic cooperation with China and India in the list of Russian foreign policy priorities.

    The strategy also designates cybersecurity as a new strategic national priority amid what it says is a significant rise in the number of attacks against the Russian IT sector and its information resources -with the purpose of these these attacks said to include interference in Russia's internal affairs.

    Another significant development is an emphasis on the need to neutralize threats said to be associated with the distortion of history, the breakdown of basic moral and ethical norms, and attempts to inculcate foreign ideals and values in Russia in the areas of education, culture, and religion. In response to these developments, the strategy includes a new new national priority - centered around the protection of traditional national spiritual and moral values, culture and historical memory.

    "Informational and psychological subversion campaigns and the 'Westernization' of culture increase the danger of Russia losing its cultural sovereignty," the document warns.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

