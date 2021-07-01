Kremlin: Putin Taking Steps to Protect Russia From Dangerous Aspirations of Ukrainian Authorities

"This is probably the reason for taking measures to ensure the security of our borders, to ensure parity on the European continent. No one should have any doubt that President Putin understands all the potential danger of such aspirations of Ukraine, and President Putin, the leadership of Russia, focuses on the architecture of security measures against the possible continuation of these provocative manifestations of Ukraine," Peskov said on Russia's Channel One.
President Vladimir Putin on 30 June expressed his concerns over NATO's military exploitation of neighbouring Ukraine, saying that the given situation put Russia's national security at risk. At the same time, when asked why Ukraine is not on Russia's list of 'unfriendly countries', Putin noted that he did not consider Ukraine to be an unfriendly nation, and said that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with local media that all issues regarding Ukraine should be resolved only by the Ukrainian state, while commenting on Putin's statement that Ukraine is effectively under the external control of the United States, Germany and France.
