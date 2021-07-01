1,760 Exporters Have Used the Russian Digital Platform 'My Export' in the Past 6 Months

In the six months since the launch of the digital platform "My Export", 1,760 exporters have used its services.
“The digital platform has been available to users for six months already. During this time, more than 1,700 companies have used its export support services, including super-services, ” Vice President of the Russian Export Centre Alexei Mikhailik said, summing up the first results of the work of the digital platform.
Today, four blocks of services are available for exporters on the digital platform: government services, business services, analytical services, as well as services to support exhibition activities.
“Support for exhibition activities has become the absolute leader in terms of demand among platform services. More than 1,100 applications for participation in various exhibitions have already been processed by the system. The second most popular service is state support for transportation; the system also registered more than 800 applications for compensation. The third service in terms of the number of requests was the issuance of a free sale certificate - more than 700 certificates have already been issued, in digital form, to exporters,” Alexei Mikhailik said.
The digital platform "My Export", part of the "One Window" information system, was launched in November 2020. The services of the platform provide businesses with online access to government and other services associated with the export process.
All comments
Show new comments (0)