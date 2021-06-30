President Putin Says He Has Been Vaccinated With Sputnik V

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he received the Sputnik V jab, addressing the vaccination issues during his Q&A session on Wednesday.
"I made the decision for myself to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, especially since our Armed Forces are using Sputnik V - and I'm the commander-in-chief, after all", he said during the event.
According to the president, he felt nothing after the first jab, while after the second one his temperature rose a bit.
Putin noted that he was asked not to disclose which vaccine he had used in order to avoid creating an unfair advantage for the medication.
