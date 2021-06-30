Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Annual Q&A Session

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his 18th annual Q&A session, talking to citizens across the country. This year, in addition to traditional avenues (SMS, phone calls, or website) people were able to submit their questions via text messages on a special mobile app, which, according to the Kremlin, allows them to contact the president without any mediators.
Health issues are citizens' number one priority, the Kremlin said, as people are sharing their concerns about the mass vaccination programme against COVID-19, access to medications, and the economic issues caused by the pandemic.
