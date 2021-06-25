Russia's Sapega Moved Under House Arrest in Minsk

The Russian embassy in Minsk has confirmed that Sapega had been placed under house arrest and that consular access was under consideration.
"The measure of restraint for Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Belarusian Criminal code, was changed from confinement to house arrest ... The possibility for our consular staffers to visit Sapega soon is now under consideration," the embassy said.
The Russian embassy added that it maintains contacts with the Belarusian Investigative Committee, and Sapega's lawyers and family.
The young woman reportedly lives alone in a flat she rents in the Belarusian capital.
Sapega was detained late in May alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that Minsk labels as extremist.
