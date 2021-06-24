Kremlin Confirms Merkel Put Forward Proposal to Hold Russia-EU Summit

"There are no practical preparations so far. The point is, this initiative was indeed put forward by Merkel and supported by President Macron, but the key discussion will be carried out within the EU with participation of other member states, therefore it is important to understand whether they agree on this or not," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Kremlin Welcomes Initiative to Hold EU-Russia Summit
Russia welcomes the initiative of holding a summit of Russia and the European Union, since both Moscow and Brussels need dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
"We positively assess this initiative. Putin is in favor of restoring mechanisms for dialogue and contacts between Brussels and Moscow, President Putin has repeatedly said that both Brussels and Moscow need this dialogue. Of course, we follow the summit that starts today in Brussels very closely, as well as the comments regarding this potential dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
