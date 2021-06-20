Over 40 Injured in Yalta Amid Heavy Flooding, City Gets First Aid Package

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 43 people were injured in Yalta during severe flooding in Russia’s Crimea, and the city has already received its first aid distribution.

"The head of the republic allocated 57.8 million rubles [$794,000] - this is the first tranche to help the victims in Yalta," the head of the Yalta city administration, Yanina Pavlenko, said in a Sunday video address on Facebook.

According to Crimea authorities, the number of people injured amid flooding in Yalta has gone up to 43, with six hospitalized.

A Yalta city administration spokesperson told Sputnik that one man who had been missing was found alive, while a search for a missing woman continued on Sunday.

Earlier, a city administration spokesperson told Sputnik that a total of 24 people were injured amid heavy rains and flooding in Yalta, while two people were missing. Earlier, Pavlenko said that one person had died.

The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, thanked regional governors for offering help in dealing with the consequences of the massive flooding.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday that over 1,700 people, including more than 300 children, have been evacuated in Crimea amid heavy rains and flooding, with nearly 200 currently housed at temporary shelters.