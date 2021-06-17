Register
21:37 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    est tubes are seen in front of a displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021.

    How Russia’s Sputnik V Invented the 'Vaccine Cocktail' Method That Everyone is Buzzing About

    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Russia
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083004395_0:0:3089:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_deb932aaef0752546718e9b73609e2ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202106171083177861-how-russias-sputnik-v-invented-a-vaccine-cocktail-method-that-everyone-is-buzzing-about/

    In 2020 the makers of the Russian Sputnik V jab introduced a new approach to anti-COVID immunization by mixing vaccines. This year the method has once again proven to be successful by researchers who used other jabs.

    “Heterologous immunization” has recently become a hot topic for scientists at the front lines of anti-COVID vaccination programs worldwide. In layman’s terms it means “mixing and matching” different vaccines to achieve a better immune response, and, as it appears, the method works.

    A recent study by the German University of Saarland, conducted among 250 persons who received various combinations of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, showed that there are certain benefits to mixing different jabs. The goal of the survey was to see how many antibodies appeared in the blood of those who underwent the trials, and to evaluate the reaction of protective T-cells after people received a combination of the two vaccines.

    The German study has shown that the combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as well as a double dose of Pfizer have been outperforming a double AstraZeneca jab. People who underwent the first two types of vaccinations had 10 times more protective antibodies against coronavirus than the latter group. When it comes to the formation of the so-called T-cells – “vaccine cocktails” were also superior.

    While mainstream media all over the world described the study on revolutionary jab mixes as something totally new, in reality it wasn’t.

    Sputnik V, The First “Vaccine Cocktail” in the Global Market

    Russian scientists have been using “the cocktail method” since 2019, when the Gamaleya Center rolled out a jab against MERS. When it came to the creation its COVID vaccine, scientists relied on the technology again: the world’s first jab against the novel virus included not one, but a combination of two, carrier adenovirus vectors.

    Sputnik V is administered in a so-called prime-boost mode. At first, a person receives an injection of adenoviral vector Ad-26, which carries the gene of full-length SARS-CoV-2 glycoprotein S. 21 days later, another dose is administered, but this time it’s based on adenoviral vector Ad-5.

    There are several reasons for the “double shot” strategy. First, the individual may have already gotten in contact with one of the two types of adenoviruses in the past, and the second is almost certainly totally new for the person’s immune system, which makes it possible for the vaccine to work efficiently. Another reason is the “boost” factor, which doubles the positive effect of the jab and reinforces the first dose.

    Another important reason for injecting two different adenoviral vectors is the immune reaction. Using the same type of adenovirus in two shots could lead to the body developing an immune response against the vector and destroying it when the second dose is administered.

    The study on the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V, published by the Lancet Magazine in February of 2021, has shown that “the heterologous prime-boost regimen of vaccination provides robust humoral and cellular immune responses, with 91.6% efficacy against COVID-19.

    The Lancet has also used the scientific term “heterologous recombinant adenovirus approach”, or, simply, “the cocktail method” in regard to the Russian vaccine. The February Lancet article pointed out that “among the major COVID vaccines in development to date, only Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V’s scientific name) uses this approach; others, such as the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine, use the same material for both doses.”

    Pioneering Vaccine Collaboration

    Sputnik V makers were also the first to launch an inter-vaccine collaboration, back in the end of 2020. The Gamaleya institute/RDIF team reached out and started joint clinical trials with AstraZeneca, focusing on using a combination of two different vaccines to boost the efficacy of AZ shots from 62.1% to 90%.

    Talks on the matter were prompted by an offer that Russians made via Twitter, started in November of 2020, and in December of that same year a memorandum was signed by AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russian drug maker R-Pharm and the Gameleya Institute, facilitating further cooperation between the companies.

    Even though the results of the joint clinical trials are yet to be published, preliminary findings are already seen as positive. According to Dr. Debkishore Gupta, a consultant at the Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in India’s Ruby General Hospital “the partnership between Sputnik V and AstraZeneca can benefit the latter in a huge way”.

    Sputnik is a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which has already received an official approval in 67 countries with a total population of 3.5 billion.

    It has a proven 91.6% efficacy against COVID-19, higher in some recent trials, with the Bahrain vaccination campaign demonstrating a 94.3% efficacy.

    Even though some EU countries, such as Hungary, have authorized the use of Sputnik V, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the agency’s human medicines committee in particular, which started a rolling review of the Russian vaccine in March of 2021, have yet to approve it for broader use across the EU.

    Related:

    Spanish Prime Minister Says People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Be Allowed Into EU
    Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 94.3% Efficacy in Bahrain
    Zimbabwe Receives First Batch of Russia’s Sputnik V
    Sierra Leone Expects Russia's Go-Ahead to Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine
    Putin Awards State Prizes to Sputnik V Developers
    Venezuela Gets New Shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19, Ambassador Says
    Sputnik V Developers to Present Booster Shot Against Delta Variant of Coronavirus
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia, Sputnik V
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse