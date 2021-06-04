Russian President Putin Delivers Speech at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech to the 24th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The forum, which has been held since 1997, is one of the most prominent platforms to hold a broad set of discussions on the Russian economy and global issues. Vladimir Putin has been visiting each event since 2006, marking his 15th speech at the forum this year.
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz are also expected to take part in the session, appearing online, while Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will send a video message to participants.
