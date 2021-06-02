Russia Will Soon Denounce 'Open Lands' Deal on Diplomatic Travel With US, Diplomat Says

"The government decree on Russia's denunciation of the 'open lands' memorandum is coming soon, I cannot tell you exactly when. There are some other things that we communicate to the Americans behind closed doors," Ryabkov told reporters.
The deputy foreign minister emphasised that the "uncomfortable signals" were not related to the upcoming top-level talks.
The Russian-US leadership summit is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. On Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman, said that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will discuss strategic stability, the situation in Ukraine, and Belarus.
The “open lands” memorandum signed in 1992 cancelled obligatory travel permissions for diplomatic and consular personnel and other officials covered by the current travel regime. These individuals also can arrange ticketing, accommodation, and other travel services on the same basis as citizens of the host country.
