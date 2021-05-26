Russia Open to Hosting Tesla Vehicle Factory, Industry Minister Says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the US-based electric car maker was close to establishing a presence in Russia, which has a small but rapidly growing electric vehicle market.
"The state’s main goal is to create added value that will stay in the country and to localise technologies… If Mr Musk cooperates with us on technology exchange and added value then why not? We are ready for cooperation", Denis Manturov told the AiF daily.
Musk said that in addition to Russia, Tesla would also like to set up shop in Kazakhstan and neighbouring regions. Tesla has plants in the US states of California and Nevada, as well as in China, and is building gigafactories in Germany and Texas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)