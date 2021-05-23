Russian Eurovision Contestant Manizha Shares Thoughts After 9th Place in Grand Final

The artist Manizha represented Russia in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with the song "Russian Woman", delivering a colorful performance onstage in Russian traditional dress and a virtual choir of Russian women behind her.

Russian singer Manizha commented on her result in the Saturday grand final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after securing ninth place with her song "Russian Woman".

“The main thing for me was to do everything 100 percent on stage. I'm proud of myself", the singer said.

She also noted how important it was for her to speak about Russian women, and she pledged to continue to do so while urging everyone to support them.

"Men, I love you very much, too", Manizha noted, adding, "but let's support our women, strong, forceful, kind, very gentle, fragile, going forward no matter what. I take an example from you, you are my inspiration."

The singer also outlined that she has done "everything" so that the Russian language could "sound in 39 countries at the same time", observing how her country is "diverse, multi-national, but we are together."

Manizha received 204 points, with 104 points from the professional jury and 100 from the public. Speaking about spectators, the singer thanked them for a warm welcome onstage, noting that viewers began applauding from the very beginning, as she climbed into bulky Russian national dress on stage.

The grand final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest took place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, one year after the 2020 contest was postponed due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the victory was handed to Italian rock band Måneskin with their song "Zitti E Buoni".