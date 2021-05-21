Damaged Chinese Boat Leaks Oil Into Sea Off Russia's East Coast, Emergency Service Says

"The on-duty officer of EMERCOM's crisis management centre in the Sakhalin region was notified this evening [Friday] of a collision between a scow and the vessel Xiangsheng Harmony (China) during its entry into the cargo terminal of Boshnyakovskiy Port", a statement by the ministry read.
The collision caused a breach in one of the Chinese boat's fuel tanks and some 0.8 tonnes of fuel oil leaked into the sea as a result, according to the statement.
The breach of the Xiangsheng Harmony has already been fixed and floating barriers were installed to contain the leak, EMERCOM said. A response team composed of five people was deployed to treat the oil patch with sorbents, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.
