Russia's Lower Chamber Denounces Tax Agreement With Netherlands

The Russian government submitted a bill to denounce the agreement to the lower chamber last month.
"If the Russian side submits a notification on agreement denunciation before 30 June 2021, it will be terminated on 1 January 2022", the explanatory note read.
At the same time, the Russian Finance Ministry said it would propose amending taxation deals with Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland.
"We have three key jurisdictions left — Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore. We will also propose amendments to the agreements. This will allow us to cover more than 90% of payments to transit jurisdictions and additionally replenish the treasury of Russia", Sazanov told lawmakers of the lower chamber of the parliament.
The changes were announced after in March 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to increase income tax on dividends and interest transferred to foreign accounts. This step required adjusting agreements with other countries to avoid double taxation. The head of state warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with countries that would not accept its proposals.
The decision has so far affected four countries — Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Tax treaties with Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg have been amended, while the procedure for the denunciation of the agreement with the Netherlands has been launched.
