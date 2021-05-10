Missing Doctor Who Treated Navalny in Siberia Found Alive

"The health minister of the Omsk region, Alexander Murakhovsky, came out [of the forest] to people in the area of the village of Basly. He is in good condition, currently undergoing examination at a hospital in the Bolsheukovsky district", the government said.
The Interior Ministry's regional office said on Sunday that the official had disappeared in a local forest near the village of Pospelovo. He had gone in that direction on a quad bike from a hunting base on 7 May.
Murakhovsky previously worked as chief physician at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, where Navalny was transferred after he fell ill aboard a Russian domestic flight in August 2020, prompting an mergency landing in Siberia.
